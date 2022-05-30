Sci-Fantasy Defence -- Bullet Time Update Released

Now you can slow down time to move faster, build buildings or shoot. The remaining duration of this effect is shown as a green bar, and this bar is filled after leveling up. Therefore, after the first wave has started, there will no longer be a break between waves and the enemies will go without stopping.
Features Overview
- Now, the easier the difficulty level, the less damage the creatures deal. The time before the first wave is also increased
- Extended manual guide and added additional advices. Now there are 2 different versions - for desktop and VR
- Added mouse sensitivity option (VR analog too)
- Many bugs fixed, expecially in VR version
