Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 30 May 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence -- Bullet Time Update Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can slow down time to move faster, build buildings or shoot. The remaining duration of this effect is shown as a green bar, and this bar is filled after leveling up. Therefore, after the first wave has started, there will no longer be a break between waves and the enemies will go without stopping.

Features Overview

  • Now, the easier the difficulty level, the less damage the creatures deal. The time before the first wave is also increased
  • Extended manual guide and added additional advices. Now there are 2 different versions - for desktop and VR
  • Added mouse sensitivity option (VR analog too)
  • Many bugs fixed, expecially in VR version
