29.05.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Skill Upgrade UI Added

Performance Improvements

Network Code Improvements

Crash Fixes

Kick User option added on lobby

1 Skill Added to Dark Mage

5 New Skill Combination added

Boss mobs will now drop health

Exp,Gem,Health drops animations added

Boss Projectile is now more visible

Dash Ghost extra invisible time increased 1 to 2 seconds

Boss now drop more exp and gem

Now the game automatically pauses when lose focus

Screen indicators removed for normal mobs

Now mobs can not push player

Version mismatch ui added

You are now invulnerable for 2 seconds after selecting an ability, although you may be trapped inside enemies after selecting a skill.

When you purchase 2x enemy count skill it will activates 3x enemy count too that bug fixed

Multiplayer time bug fixed

Sometimes camera flickering problem fixed

Meteor spell visual bug fixed

Magnet render order fixed

Black Hole render order and sometimes pull enemies towards to player bug fixed

Sometimes enemies shown up with white color issue fixed

Respawned boss not attacking issue fixed

Fixed a bug where some abilities would remain in the game when a player leaves the game

Fixed boss enemies not showing hit effect

Sometimes controller wont work issue fixed

Fixed a bug that prevented the attack speed skill from working

Trap Projectile destroy time decreased 2 to 1.25 seconds

Sword Protection skill rotation issue fixed