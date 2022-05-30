 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 30 May 2022

29.05.2022 Update Notes

29.05.2022 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

  • Skill Upgrade UI Added
  • Performance Improvements
  • Network Code Improvements
  • Crash Fixes
  • Kick User option added on lobby
  • 1 Skill Added to Dark Mage
  • 5 New Skill Combination added
  • Boss mobs will now drop health
  • Exp,Gem,Health drops animations added
  • Boss Projectile is now more visible
  • Dash Ghost extra invisible time increased 1 to 2 seconds
  • Boss now drop more exp and gem
  • Now the game automatically pauses when lose focus
  • Screen indicators removed for normal mobs
  • Now mobs can not push player
  • Version mismatch ui added
  • You are now invulnerable for 2 seconds after selecting an ability, although you may be trapped inside enemies after selecting a skill.
  • When you purchase 2x enemy count skill it will activates 3x enemy count too that bug fixed
  • Multiplayer time bug fixed
  • Sometimes camera flickering problem fixed
  • Meteor spell visual bug fixed
  • Magnet render order fixed
  • Black Hole render order and sometimes pull enemies towards to player bug fixed
  • Sometimes enemies shown up with white color issue fixed
  • Respawned boss not attacking issue fixed
  • Fixed a bug where some abilities would remain in the game when a player leaves the game
  • Fixed boss enemies not showing hit effect
  • Sometimes controller wont work issue fixed
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the attack speed skill from working
  • Trap Projectile destroy time decreased 2 to 1.25 seconds
  • Sword Protection skill rotation issue fixed

Spell Cast Depo Depot 554711
