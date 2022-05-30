29.05.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
- Skill Upgrade UI Added
- Performance Improvements
- Network Code Improvements
- Crash Fixes
- Kick User option added on lobby
- 1 Skill Added to Dark Mage
- 5 New Skill Combination added
- Boss mobs will now drop health
- Exp,Gem,Health drops animations added
- Boss Projectile is now more visible
- Dash Ghost extra invisible time increased 1 to 2 seconds
- Boss now drop more exp and gem
- Now the game automatically pauses when lose focus
- Screen indicators removed for normal mobs
- Now mobs can not push player
- Version mismatch ui added
- You are now invulnerable for 2 seconds after selecting an ability, although you may be trapped inside enemies after selecting a skill.
- When you purchase 2x enemy count skill it will activates 3x enemy count too that bug fixed
- Multiplayer time bug fixed
- Sometimes camera flickering problem fixed
- Meteor spell visual bug fixed
- Magnet render order fixed
- Black Hole render order and sometimes pull enemies towards to player bug fixed
- Sometimes enemies shown up with white color issue fixed
- Respawned boss not attacking issue fixed
- Fixed a bug where some abilities would remain in the game when a player leaves the game
- Fixed boss enemies not showing hit effect
- Sometimes controller wont work issue fixed
- Fixed a bug that prevented the attack speed skill from working
- Trap Projectile destroy time decreased 2 to 1.25 seconds
- Sword Protection skill rotation issue fixed
