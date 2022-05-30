Update 0.15.19

New Content
- Tower Shot VFX
- Burst Rifle SFX
- Smash SFX
- Terminal Capture SFX
- Sandwich vendor now has his own model
- Launch Pads (gameplay prototype)
- Match Found SFX
- Flavor text added: Chilling Blast, Shock Grenade, Barrier, Vanguard Plating, Toxin Dart, Orbital Strike, Shield Recharge
Balance Changes
- Sentry Turret now dies 5 seconds after the caster dies
- Smart Gun now only targets players
- Riot Shield – Ichor cost reduced to (300/400/500/600/700) from (400/600/800/1000/1200) Armor scaling reduced to (20%/30%/40%/50%/60%) from (100% – flat)
- Item refunds now refund 50% of your TOTAL ichor investment (previously refunded 50% of the most recent upgrade)
- Emergency Shields – cooldown increased to (30s) from (20s)
- Gear Specs are now applied every single power level (Previously Gear Specs would be gained incrementally every 5 power levels – The difference between a power Lvl 14 and a power Lvl 15 is much smaller on the new system)
- Reflective Armor – Ichor cost reduced to (300/400/500/600/700) from (700/800/900/1000/1100) Armor reduced to (6/12/18/24/30) and HP reduced to (200/300/400/500/600) Gained an anti-heal passive which applies (10%/20%/30%/40%/50%) anti-heal for (3s) to players who receive damage from reflective armors damage reflection
- Reaper Clip – Heal on Player kill passive increased to (200/300/400/500/600) from (100/110/120/130/140) Lifesteal increased to (6%/8%/10%/12%/14%) from (3%/4%/5%/6%/7%)
- Scout Protocol – Cooldown for healing to kick in reduced from (5s) to (3s)
- Sentry Turret – added (50% Weapon Damage Scaling)
- Players can no longer equip two of the same gear spec – It was so overpowered we had to say no
- Shotguns (Rogue & Renegade) – now fire 15 “larger” pellets damage reduced from 400 total across 20 pellets to 315 across 15 pellets
Bug Fixes
- Can no longer reload while heal bursting
- Fixed missing damage indicators
- Weapons should no longer drag your reticle down when you finish firing while compensating for recoil
