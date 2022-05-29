Update notes #2 - More drop, more achievements and fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8832326 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

In the patch, we fixed the following:

✅ Some issues with the UI after a map switch.

✅ Redo DM perk menu: 1 perk available > there shouldn't be any other option in the menu.

✅ Duel Mode: not enough XP winned after a game.

✅ Roball: Overtime issue with a bad number of balls spawned.

✅ Roball: The game never ends sometimes in overtime.

✅ DM-BlutArena: Some collisions fixes.

🔄 Matchmaking Duel: servers full (but servers available in the server list). It needs to be confirmed.

🔄 Server settings, tickrate and netspeed updated.

✅ Skins drops are now available, we added more chances to drop an item while we can't activate the battle-pass.

🔥 New achievements available 🙂

Thanks for your support!

Master Arena Dev Team.