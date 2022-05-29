Update notes #2 - More drop, more achievements and fixes!

Hello everyone!
In the patch, we fixed the following:
✅ Some issues with the UI after a map switch.
✅ Redo DM perk menu: 1 perk available > there shouldn't be any other option in the menu.
✅ Duel Mode: not enough XP winned after a game.
✅ Roball: Overtime issue with a bad number of balls spawned.
✅ Roball: The game never ends sometimes in overtime.
✅ DM-BlutArena: Some collisions fixes.
🔄 Matchmaking Duel: servers full (but servers available in the server list). It needs to be confirmed.
🔄 Server settings, tickrate and netspeed updated.
✅ Skins drops are now available, we added more chances to drop an item while we can't activate the battle-pass.
🔥 New achievements available 🙂
Thanks for your support!
Master Arena Dev Team.
Changed files in this update