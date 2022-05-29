Weapons rework and power ups

Weapons

Every projectile that has no gravity, now move more efficiently, allowing for more projectiles at a time.

Every weapon has two firing modes with different ammo costs. (Secondary always costs more)

All weapons are auto fire, which means you can hold in the firing button to fire.

The following weapons have changed (Basically all of them):

Axe is now always equipped and can be swung by either pressing mouse 4 or V, no longer deflects projectiles (planned to be added in again at a later date). damage is equal to half of combo + 30

is now always equipped and can be swung by either pressing mouse 4 or V, no longer deflects projectiles (planned to be added in again at a later date). damage is equal to half of combo + 30 Pistol now has ammo and two firing modes. new name Glockstol

Primary: a three round burst that deals massive damage.

Secondary: fires a piercing bullet that bounces on walls.

now has ammo and two firing modes. new name Primary: a three round burst that deals massive damage. Secondary: fires a piercing bullet that bounces on walls. SMG new name: Not an UZI

Primary: insane spray fire

Secondary: gun becomes sentient and aims for you, shooting piercing bullets.

new name: Primary: insane spray fire Secondary: gun becomes sentient and aims for you, shooting piercing bullets. Shotgun new name: Blundergun

Primary: Fast auto shotgun

Secondary: Insane blunderbuss fire that kicks you back.

new name: Primary: Fast auto shotgun Secondary: Insane blunderbuss fire that kicks you back. Grenades new name: Rebound launcher

Primary: rapidly fires bouncing grenades that explode four times on impact.

Secondary:

new name: Primary: rapidly fires bouncing grenades that explode four times on impact. Secondary: Rockets new name: DBRL

Primary: Fast fires heat seeking rockets, that try their best to avoid walls.

Secondary: Fires a big boom that explodes in a wide area.

new name: Primary: Fast fires heat seeking rockets, that try their best to avoid walls. Secondary: Fires a big boom that explodes in a wide area. Mines new name: Spike launcher

Primary: Fast fire spike mines that stick to ground and jump towards nearby enemies to explode

Secondary: fires a big spike that explodes 10 times.

new name: Primary: Fast fire spike mines that stick to ground and jump towards nearby enemies to explode Secondary: fires a big spike that explodes 10 times. Railgun new name: Splittergun

Primary: Shoots a bullet that bounces and splits on impact with enemies.

Secondary: Shoot a huge bullet that destroys everything in its path.

*Added tooltips for all weapons on the weapon select screen

*Added animations and effects for all weapons

*Bullet decals now appear where bullets have landed.

Powerups:

Power ups now drop from enemies they give random buffs once touched. some are better than others, while others are good early in the game and others are better late game.

chance of power up drops decrease with each wave.

fixes

Fixed enemy detection.

Fixed how explosion damage is calculated

fixed Hit-scan projectile travel

This update fixed a lot of bugs and introduced many more I don't really remember them all and can't be bothered so I quote the secret rite:

"Other improvements and bug fixes"

I have another patch planned for late summer or autumn, where I'll try to rework and revamp the enemies and make them and the maps more interesting.

That's all for now, cheers.