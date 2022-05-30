Share · View all patches · Build 8832229 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 04:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Public Multiplayer Hub

The Market Hub where you shop now has public multiplayer up to 16 players



New Camera System

Implement a brand new camera system with many improvements and fixes

Camera sensitivity settings are now available!



Looking down no longer puts cross hair in a useless location



Camera sensitivity is no longer frame rate dependent

Camera control feels much better and no longer has that glitch where if you turn to fast it occasionally goes the wrong direction

Improved lock on and resolved various issues where changing targets doesn't work properly

Fixed lock on target switch input customization not working

Not relevant yet but the new camera system supports smoothly blending camera into cut scenes so camera can be taken over to show something and then blend back to controllable camera for game play

Other Changes