Dragon Extinction update for 30 May 2022

0.5.9.6

Build 8832229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Public Multiplayer Hub

The Market Hub where you shop now has public multiplayer up to 16 players

New Camera System

Implement a brand new camera system with many improvements and fixes

  • Camera sensitivity settings are now available!
  • Looking down no longer puts cross hair in a useless location
  • Camera sensitivity is no longer frame rate dependent
  • Camera control feels much better and no longer has that glitch where if you turn to fast it occasionally goes the wrong direction
  • Improved lock on and resolved various issues where changing targets doesn't work properly
  • Fixed lock on target switch input customization not working
  • Not relevant yet but the new camera system supports smoothly blending camera into cut scenes so camera can be taken over to show something and then blend back to controllable camera for game play

Other Changes

  • Fixed late joining players don't enter boss arena in Dungeon/Caves
  • Fixed unable to abandon Tutorial

