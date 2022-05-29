Ashley - New Voice

Just added a second voice for Ashley for EP03 - The Catwalk.

The previous one has been moved to non-recommended and the new one is the recommended one. You'll be able to choose the one you like.

Working on importing stats (love points, blockers, relationships) from Dark Desire 1. The mechanism is there, need to balance and create more stats.

Next release: Background story for Monica, 4 Dark Desire small episodes for Monica. Waiting for audio, should be ready next week (at least 2 /4 stories).