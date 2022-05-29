Cleanups and Visuals

Visuals have been worked on, including adjusting materials and adding visual flare effects. Slight adjustments to gameplay, death animation has been changed a bit, as well as a few cars that have been adjusted. As of now, this may be the final update of this title, as the sequel is underway. There may be a couple more updates depending on the state of the game or if I can improve the experience of what is there, but this will likely be the last update.

Junkyard Fury 2 is underway, if you would like to check out progress on that title, along with others, I will be posting updates on my twitter @DhoodPro. Thank you for supporting the Junkyard Fury!