 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Fury update for 29 May 2022

Cleanups and Visuals

Share · View all patches · Build 8832113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visuals have been worked on, including adjusting materials and adding visual flare effects. Slight adjustments to gameplay, death animation has been changed a bit, as well as a few cars that have been adjusted. As of now, this may be the final update of this title, as the sequel is underway. There may be a couple more updates depending on the state of the game or if I can improve the experience of what is there, but this will likely be the last update.

Junkyard Fury 2 is underway, if you would like to check out progress on that title, along with others, I will be posting updates on my twitter @DhoodPro. Thank you for supporting the Junkyard Fury!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link