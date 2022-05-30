Vintage Vinyls from Hell - Early Access Release!

Greetings everyone!

While this isn’t out first game, this is the first time we launch a game in Early Access!

What does this mean? Well, the game you have before you is incomplete, but we are getting there!

The Steam Early Access this gives us some time to hear what the community has to say about the gameplay, it also gives us the opportunity to make the game the best version of itself. As of now, the game is stable and fully playable but we still have a few things we want to add, of course.

Here is a short list of things we have planned.

A saving and loading system.

A Task-list which will be linked to the Steam Achievements.

A stronger Store Simulation.

All the upgrades need tweaking.

All the vintage records need some adjustments ( Prices, Prestige, Condition, etc. )

The Sigil of Baphomet is still being tweaked also. ( Some skill might be replaced by new ones, some are not working quite perfectly. )

A redo the Record Rack Refill system is needed.

Additionally...some characters are still being drawn and the story is still being written.

Do we plan adding even more features in the game?

Yes!

And to make sure we are heading in the right direction, it’s crucial you, the player, reach out to us on Discord or via email and give us your feedback. That’s the whole point of the early access release, getting more people behind the creation final steps of a game.

With that, I hope you enjoy this new game we’ve been working!