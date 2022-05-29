 Skip to content

Field Hospital: Dr. Taylor's Story update for 29 May 2022

Let us introduce you... Archive!

Hi everyone! We are happy to release our biggest update yet.

Here you will find all the possible story endings of characters and their interconnections. Note, that if you've played the game before you may need to replay it to gain access to Archive and endings.

Also we've updated the graphics. Check the changes:


Besides, we've fixed a bunch of bugs (including the most nasty one - with final Medal) as well as made several adjustments in texts.

Also we'd like to thank you for supporting the Ukrainian Indie Games Bandle!

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and experience at Forum.

Gard Interactive

