Share · View all patches · Build 8832084 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 12:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! We are happy to release our biggest update yet.

Let us introduce you... Archive!

Here you will find all the possible story endings of characters and their interconnections. Note, that if you've played the game before you may need to replay it to gain access to Archive and endings.

Also we've updated the graphics. Check the changes:





Besides, we've fixed a bunch of bugs (including the most nasty one - with final Medal) as well as made several adjustments in texts.

Also we'd like to thank you for supporting the Ukrainian Indie Games Bandle!

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and experience at Forum.

Gard Interactive