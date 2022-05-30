 Skip to content

Legends of Idleon MMO update for 30 May 2022

v1.58 - Killroy & 10th Char Slot!

v1.58 - Killroy & 10th Char Slot!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Killroy's Slaughterhouse! Go find Killroy in world 2 town, and enter his rooms of big death!

  • 10th CHARACTER SLOT ADDED! Requires an "Account Lv" of 900+

  • Auto-Loot now activates 15 seconds after an item drops, instead of 120 seconds. In other words, it'll feel much more 'auto-loot'y!

  • Blood Berserker's Inflame no longer goes away when you move. Instead, the limitation is that it slows you down immensely! Much more fun to use :D

  • Various small fixes. FULL PATCH NOTES --> https://discord.gg/5eGR7AR

