Added Killroy's Slaughterhouse! Go find Killroy in world 2 town, and enter his rooms of big death!
10th CHARACTER SLOT ADDED! Requires an "Account Lv" of 900+
Auto-Loot now activates 15 seconds after an item drops, instead of 120 seconds. In other words, it'll feel much more 'auto-loot'y!
Blood Berserker's Inflame no longer goes away when you move. Instead, the limitation is that it slows you down immensely! Much more fun to use :D
Various small fixes. FULL PATCH NOTES --> https://discord.gg/5eGR7AR
Legends of Idleon MMO update for 30 May 2022
v1.58 - Killroy & 10th Char Slot!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
