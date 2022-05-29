Update notes - May 29 2022 - Virtual Reality

Today is 05/29/2022. 2022/29/5+1 = 15. This is the 15th update.
Have you ever wanted a truly open world game in Virtual Reality? Well, now in The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, you can strap your VR headset to your face and feel the chase.
New guide has been created for Game Performance & Computer Specifications:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2812788823
Added:
Added support for VR head tracking
Added "Very Low / VR" quality setting; A very low quality - Best used for VR mode
Added Cinematic Camera mode toggle; Enables / Disables ramp cameras
Added billboards
Added more points per billboard
Added trees to mysterious island
Added rocks to mysterious island
Added house to mysterious island
Added ramp towards mysterious island
Added sound when collecting special vehicles
Added effect when collecting special vehicles
Added dynamic UI change for normal / VR modes
Added feathering to top and left edges of minimap
Changed:
Balanced vehicle pricing; Late-game semi trucks and race cars cost less
Changed police spawn times
Changed ambulance spawn time
Changed radio control buttons on controller;
Song skip = Double tap D-Pad/Left
Change Radio Station = Hold D-Pad/Left
Changed input processing from local player vehicle to global game manager
Changed color picker to sliders; Better compatibility with other devices
Inverted color picker hue slider
Fixed F1 brake light
Fixed F1 headlight position
Fixed some special vehicles not unlocking
Fixed controller cursor not selecting menu items
Fixed mouse cursor resetting when switching from controller
Fixed music pausing when switching menus before initial play
Fixed hidden Supra floating above ground
Fixed Supra first person camera position
Fixed Mountain House ramp not showing
Fixed gas station colliders pushing camera
