The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 29 May 2022

Update notes - May 29 2022 - Virtual Reality

May 29 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is 05/29/2022. 2022/29/5+1 = 15. This is the 15th update.

Have you ever wanted a truly open world game in Virtual Reality? Well, now in The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, you can strap your VR headset to your face and feel the chase.

New guide has been created for Game Performance & Computer Specifications:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2812788823

Added:

  • Added support for VR head tracking

  • Added "Very Low / VR" quality setting; A very low quality - Best used for VR mode

  • Added Cinematic Camera mode toggle; Enables / Disables ramp cameras

  • Added billboards

  • Added more points per billboard

  • Added trees to mysterious island

  • Added rocks to mysterious island

  • Added house to mysterious island

  • Added ramp towards mysterious island

  • Added sound when collecting special vehicles

  • Added effect when collecting special vehicles

  • Added dynamic UI change for normal / VR modes

  • Added feathering to top and left edges of minimap

Changed:

  • Balanced vehicle pricing; Late-game semi trucks and race cars cost less

  • Changed police spawn times

  • Changed ambulance spawn time

  • Changed radio control buttons on controller;
    Song skip = Double tap D-Pad/Left
    Change Radio Station = Hold D-Pad/Left

  • Changed input processing from local player vehicle to global game manager

  • Changed color picker to sliders; Better compatibility with other devices

  • Inverted color picker hue slider

  • Fixed F1 brake light

  • Fixed F1 headlight position

  • Fixed some special vehicles not unlocking

  • Fixed controller cursor not selecting menu items

  • Fixed mouse cursor resetting when switching from controller

  • Fixed music pausing when switching menus before initial play

  • Fixed hidden Supra floating above ground

  • Fixed Supra first person camera position

  • Fixed Mountain House ramp not showing

  • Fixed gas station colliders pushing camera

