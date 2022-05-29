Update notes - May 29 2022 - Virtual Reality

Share · View all patches · Build 8832058 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 21:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Today is 05/29/2022. 2022/29/5+1 = 15. This is the 15th update.

Have you ever wanted a truly open world game in Virtual Reality? Well, now in The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, you can strap your VR headset to your face and feel the chase.

New guide has been created for Game Performance & Computer Specifications:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2812788823

Added:

Added support for VR head tracking

Added "Very Low / VR" quality setting; A very low quality - Best used for VR mode

Added Cinematic Camera mode toggle; Enables / Disables ramp cameras

Added billboards

Added more points per billboard

Added trees to mysterious island

Added rocks to mysterious island

Added house to mysterious island

Added ramp towards mysterious island

Added sound when collecting special vehicles

Added effect when collecting special vehicles

Added dynamic UI change for normal / VR modes

Added feathering to top and left edges of minimap

Changed: