Version 10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8832039 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-If world editor is off, F1-F4 selects party members, and F5 cycles through party orders. Hide HUD changed to F6.

-Actually fixed slope sliding bug this time (major mysterious cause of story-breaking bugs before).

RESOURCES:

-(COMMUNITY) Added Straginsky's artwork to COMMUNITY pack (https://straginski.newgrounds.com/)

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-(PANAMA) Added collision boxes inside the polycollision buildings in Ciudad del Saber to prevent team auto-regroup clipping.