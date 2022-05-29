 Skip to content

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 29 May 2022

Version 10.1

Build 8832039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:
-If world editor is off, F1-F4 selects party members, and F5 cycles through party orders. Hide HUD changed to F6.
-Actually fixed slope sliding bug this time (major mysterious cause of story-breaking bugs before).

RESOURCES:
-(COMMUNITY) Added Straginsky's artwork to COMMUNITY pack (https://straginski.newgrounds.com/)

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)
-(PANAMA) Added collision boxes inside the polycollision buildings in Ciudad del Saber to prevent team auto-regroup clipping.

