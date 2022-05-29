 Skip to content

Nienix update for 29 May 2022

Misc update

29 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920334

🎯 [Item] A new engine called Drone Tug Engine has been added. All summoned drones of equal or lower level as this engine are pulled to the ship when it is boosting.
🎯 [UI] The titles of all undiscovered recipes in the Continuum Transmuter are now presented.
🎯 [UI] Icons in item tooltips are now scaled depending on the player-defined global font scale.
🎯 [Misc] Really small hits (< 1 damage) are now directly shown on impact instead of being queued until 1+ damage is observed for the target.
🎯 [Misc] The default font scale has been increased by 20%.
🎯 [Balancing] The hull of larger ships has been slightly increased.
🎯 [Balancing] Many passive auxiliary items that provide bonuses to fixed properties (e.g., bonus % damage) have been significantly buffed.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition in the hints and tips UI.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an parsing issue in the IP port field in the create game screen.
🎯 [Bug fix] Animations for large ships are now correctly updated when the ship is docked to a station platform.

