Misc update

Version 0.5550920334

🎯 [Item] A new engine called Drone Tug Engine has been added. All summoned drones of equal or lower level as this engine are pulled to the ship when it is boosting.

🎯 [UI] The titles of all undiscovered recipes in the Continuum Transmuter are now presented.

🎯 [UI] Icons in item tooltips are now scaled depending on the player-defined global font scale.

🎯 [Misc] Really small hits (< 1 damage) are now directly shown on impact instead of being queued until 1+ damage is observed for the target.

🎯 [Misc] The default font scale has been increased by 20%.

🎯 [Balancing] The hull of larger ships has been slightly increased.

🎯 [Balancing] Many passive auxiliary items that provide bonuses to fixed properties (e.g., bonus % damage) have been significantly buffed.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition in the hints and tips UI.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an parsing issue in the IP port field in the create game screen.

🎯 [Bug fix] Animations for large ships are now correctly updated when the ship is docked to a station platform.