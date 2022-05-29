Hotifx v.0.8.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8831932 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 20:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, fast hotfix to solve some bugs that have been reported and include a new QoL that's been requested a lot of times.

The Tome of Knowledge is now available everywhere in the game (some screens will not have access but it should be in all the important scenes of the game). We also have added a Glossary tab with all the keynotes available in the game. The ToK is so important for us and we want to improve the info that it brings into the game, so expect some upgrades in the following patches.

Due to a bug, corrupted versions for Epic and Mythic items were not dropping. You should begin to see those in the item loots/shops.

Fixed a problem loading old savegames with the latest versions of the game. These old savegames should now be compatible.

Minor fixes here and there.

That's all for now. Remember to leave a review on steam, if you like the game, it helps us a lot.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.