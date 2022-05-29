 Skip to content

No Anglerfish update for 29 May 2022

First update! Version 1.0.02b

Version 1.0.02b · Build 8831874

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is hopefully a very minor update from an end user perspective. In playtesting we found one puzzle that was just a grind, so we modified it to have four unique steps instead of three repetitions of the first step. We also found a spot that could "feel" like a soft lock that we have added a short timer before a clue is provided. Finally we added two new friends to the end credits to help thank them for their work in getting the update posted!

