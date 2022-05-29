This is hopefully a very minor update from an end user perspective. In playtesting we found one puzzle that was just a grind, so we modified it to have four unique steps instead of three repetitions of the first step. We also found a spot that could "feel" like a soft lock that we have added a short timer before a clue is provided. Finally we added two new friends to the end credits to help thank them for their work in getting the update posted!
No Anglerfish update for 29 May 2022
First update! Version 1.0.02b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update