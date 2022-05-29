Version 0.6.21 is here, bringing you a simplified mana system.

The current mana system seemed good in theory, but didn't turn out so well in practice. We have simplified it by removing the need to manually assign mana to units. Instead, units spend mana through a shared pool, removing the need of first assigning it before you can use it.

Players have a max value cap of 15 mana, encouraging players to spend it, rather than hoard it.

Compensation mana is now granted to players when a unit is lost. The amount is based on the units power level (PL). 100 PL = 1 mana. 200 PL = 2 mana etc. It increases the chance of a comeback for players when they suffer a loss.