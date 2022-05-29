 Skip to content

Kraken Smash: Volleyball update for 29 May 2022

New COOP mode

Share · View all patches · Build 8831593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In order to please some japanese guy who refunded the game, we decided to introduce a new game mode: coop! You can now play with your firends against two extremely well coordinated AI. Will your teamwork and friendship be stronger than a stone cold machine? Let's try that out.

As per usual, we changed a lot of things in order to make the gameplay more interesting. Most of these changes were thought by our main (and only) contributor, Le Jo (thanks man):

  • Added Coop mode
  • Prevented players from bumping after a smash: this does not seem like much but it means that smashing the ball will not be safe anymore: any counter will be lethal
  • Shortened the time where the ball is off limit.
  • Accelerated the game by 8%.
  • Backgrounds are now randomly chosen at start and do not change.
  • The sound that signals a fault is now played when the ball touches the ground.
  • Adapted the freeze time on smashes to smash intensities.
  • Fixed some sound balance issues.
  • Lowered dash distance
