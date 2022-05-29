New COOP mode

In order to please some japanese guy who refunded the game, we decided to introduce a new game mode: coop! You can now play with your firends against two extremely well coordinated AI. Will your teamwork and friendship be stronger than a stone cold machine? Let's try that out.
As per usual, we changed a lot of things in order to make the gameplay more interesting. Most of these changes were thought by our main (and only) contributor, Le Jo (thanks man):
- Added Coop mode
- Prevented players from bumping after a smash: this does not seem like much but it means that smashing the ball will not be safe anymore: any counter will be lethal
- Shortened the time where the ball is off limit.
- Accelerated the game by 8%.
- Backgrounds are now randomly chosen at start and do not change.
- The sound that signals a fault is now played when the ball touches the ground.
- Adapted the freeze time on smashes to smash intensities.
- Fixed some sound balance issues.
- Lowered dash distance
Changed files in this update