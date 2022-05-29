 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 29 May 2022

QoL patch

Atmocity update for 29 May 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

As mentioned last week, I'm currently working on a bunch of QoL-improvements. I've finished up a set of them and it seems a good time to release them, while continuing work on the new decorations behind the scenes.

Here's what's new:

  • Fixed roads connecting from under bridges and decorations, this was an accidentally revived bug.

  • Fixed population requirement for next density zones at max density being displayed.

  • Fixed range display overstating building range slightly.

  • Fixed range display on buildings already placed.

  • Fixed missing aeroport icon.

  • Fixed cost not displaying when placing vactracks and monorails.

  • Fixed missing output display for sanctuaries in the building info panel.

  • Added proper bridge holograms when placing bridges.

  • Added a prop manager that is tied to the day night cycle. Cars now only appear at night time at stadiums and conventions centers.

  • Added input resources into cost info panel.

  • Changed it so that the flip building tooltip only shows up when placing a flippable building.

