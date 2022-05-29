Hello!
As mentioned last week, I'm currently working on a bunch of QoL-improvements. I've finished up a set of them and it seems a good time to release them, while continuing work on the new decorations behind the scenes.
Here's what's new:
-
Fixed roads connecting from under bridges and decorations, this was an accidentally revived bug.
-
Fixed population requirement for next density zones at max density being displayed.
-
Fixed range display overstating building range slightly.
-
Fixed range display on buildings already placed.
-
Fixed missing aeroport icon.
-
Fixed cost not displaying when placing vactracks and monorails.
-
Fixed missing output display for sanctuaries in the building info panel.
-
Added proper bridge holograms when placing bridges.
-
Added a prop manager that is tied to the day night cycle. Cars now only appear at night time at stadiums and conventions centers.
-
Added input resources into cost info panel.
-
Changed it so that the flip building tooltip only shows up when placing a flippable building.
