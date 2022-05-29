Patch v0.34 aka the "F**K LUGIN UPDATE"

Hello there!

One of the new things in this update is aimed at streamers: The option to censor a lot of the lewd stuff in the game! Just go into the options in-game (a wrench icon in the pause menu) and turn off the +18 icon.

But the big part of this update is the Hotel. Hold on to your butts, here's some backstory on what happened:

I've been meaning to get back to working on it for a while now, but I've just been pushing it back to work on new content. There's a lot of stuff that I didn't like in it, and neither did some of the players.

So, about a week ago our beloved Discord member Lugin posted a big critique of the Hotel, and that finally gave me the boost to actually get off my ass and start working on it again. So thank you Lugin, and also F**K YOU LUGIN! YOU DIDN'T THINK PAPA ROOPE WOULD ACTUALLY DO IT?!? ːsmilingredː

(I really appreciate all the feedback and critique, so get on the Discord and maybe you'll get an update named after you)

Here's what has been changed across the game:

All Episodes:

Added an option that allows you to censor all the nude stuff! Just turn the +18 stuff off in the games options (in-game, wrench icon in the pause menu)

The characters won’t react to corpses through walls anymore

Episode 2:

Made the killer faster and gave them new music

Changed the intro cutscene to something that shows a lot better what you are doing

Reworked the whole detective stuff, now you need to find 3 murder scenes and… Well figure it out!

Reworked the whole secret boss

The cosplayers now go inside rooms that have slightly open doors (you can shut them by using them) or that are public places

Reworked the ghosts to be useful in a certain situation

Reworked the candlestick to… Something else

The bathtubs now require you to be naked again

Added a little bit more items that have no use. Or do they? Likely not

The killers might turn the lights off in a corridor after you’ve beaten one of them

Added a couple of new cosplayers and made all the other cosplayers unique with little differences

Gave all the actors reaction sounds, also added more cosplayer sounds

The luggage trolleys should now have a lower chance of spawning on the same floors

Made sure the trolleys appear on the map correctly

The babyface mask now conceals your identity from the cosplayers, as do all the other masks

The cops will now only shoot you if you have been “canceled” by the cosplayers

The cops will now move between floors

Reworked the “love” room animations and gave it a simple reward

Episode 2 Bonus:

Added a salt shotgun

Episode 3: