v 0.5.0 Update Notes

New features
-
Powerups - New little orbs of POWER that spawn in hard-to-reach spots around the house! Collect one and you'll have 30 seconds to get in position and activate it, at which point you will be temporarily granted insane abilities, such as:
- Atom Bomb - A one-time activation, explodes a massive area around your player, dealing unparalleled damage to all enemies caught in its deadly radius.
- Freeze Time - Ever wanted to live in the matrix? Freezes all enemies around the map for 20 seconds, including those carrying the jar. Also freezes props!
- Invulnerable - Take absolutely no damage for 20 seconds. None whatsoever. Go out there and decimate some rats while they can't hit back!
- Super Speed - Roll around really fast in a dashing-state as you go around poking little rats and sending them flying!
- Spammy Slam - Gets rid of the cooldown of your slam attack and deals even more damage while doing so! Go dribble yourself around like a basketball of death!
- Triple Damage - As great as it sounds, and even better for dealing with big tanky enemies like Warriors and Jockeys. Fight your own way and feel good doing it!
-
Upgrades - Take your equipment to the next level. Upgrade it to Level 2 and experience new perks & benefits! You can even swap out a gadget in the same slot without reverting its level. Level 3 - and more new gadgets - coming soon!
- Snowball Lvl.2 - Enemies will slow to a halt on contact!
- Rubberball Lvl.2 - Slamming deals increased damage and stuns smaller enemies!
- Propeller Lvl.2 - Fly a little longer before having to cooldown!
- Teleporter Lvl.2 - Deal double damage when slamming out of a teleport!
- Rocket Boosters Lvl.2 - Create a trail of fire after boosting that burns enemies!
- Slime Dispenser Lvl.2 - Touch an enemy to cover them in damage-doubling slime!
- Use the D-pad or keys 1-4 to switch between the hamsterball's arrow targeting enemies, health pickups, powerups, or the cookie jar.
Tweaks
- Updated tutorial to demonstrate health pickups & powerups
- Updated controls screen
- New particle effects for using the Teleporter gadget
- Player & enemy shadows can tilt to better match sloped surfaces
- Hamsterball texture now stretches appropriately to match size of the ball in-motion
- Improvements to Rubberball movement physics
- Impacting glass surfaces such as windows at high speeds can cause the surface to "shatter". Launched enemies can also apply this effect.
- New sound effects for powerups, target changing, and toggling camera distance
- Tweaks to post-processing, such as lessening the effects of depth-of-field
- Launched rats now steer closer toward other rats within a close enough proximity of the original launch direction, increasing the likelihood of chain reactions
- Tweaks to player dash thresholds, added the ability to quickly dash at hard angles
- Added some new props around the house
- Various adjustments to sound EQ and composition
- Minor geometry adjustments
- Material visibility tweaks
Bugfixes
- Major bugfixes and heuristic improvements to AI pathfinding
- Propeller gadget no longer appears as "Name" with no icon during upgrade phase
- Jar progress bar reliability improved
- Camera auto-centering no longer gets stuck at certain angles
- Button prompts now appropriately align with text regardless of aspect ratio
- Dashing decal now despawns appropriately when decelerating quickly to a stop
- Fixed an issue where rats would occasionally not take damage when directly struck by a launched rat
- Button prompts should now display more controller-specific context actions, such as for Xbox, PS, or Switch input devices
Changed files in this update