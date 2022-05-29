v 0.5.0 Update Notes

Powerups - New little orbs of POWER that spawn in hard-to-reach spots around the house! Collect one and you'll have 30 seconds to get in position and activate it, at which point you will be temporarily granted insane abilities, such as:

Atom Bomb - A one-time activation, explodes a massive area around your player, dealing unparalleled damage to all enemies caught in its deadly radius.

Freeze Time - Ever wanted to live in the matrix? Freezes all enemies around the map for 20 seconds, including those carrying the jar. Also freezes props!

Invulnerable - Take absolutely no damage for 20 seconds. None whatsoever. Go out there and decimate some rats while they can't hit back!

Super Speed - Roll around really fast in a dashing-state as you go around poking little rats and sending them flying!

Spammy Slam - Gets rid of the cooldown of your slam attack and deals even more damage while doing so! Go dribble yourself around like a basketball of death!

Triple Damage - As great as it sounds, and even better for dealing with big tanky enemies like Warriors and Jockeys. Fight your own way and feel good doing it!