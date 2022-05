Share · View all patches · Build 8831319 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 15:59:35 UTC by Wendy

-Added a function in the Damage/Resistance system so when the player get's hit by a specific threats, there will be a 3 second period where if a threat of the same specification hits the player again the threat itself will die.

-Added two new threat/hazard types.

-Added a few more graphical assets.

-Added more objectives to the Objective Checklist.

-Made a few aesthetic alterations.

-Cleaned up some logic.