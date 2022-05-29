On a small number of Windows systems the game receives a QUIT event immediately after launching from Steam. The QUIT event should only be triggered by the top right X button, and we've been unable to reproduce the issue. As a quick fix, users experiencing this issue can now create a file named "nox.txt" in the game directory. This will cause the game to ignore all QUIT events, but you will still be able to quit the game from the menu.
The Sargosian Abyss update for 29 May 2022
Allow disabling QUIT events (quick fix for certain Windows users)
