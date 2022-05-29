 Skip to content

The Sargosian Abyss update for 29 May 2022

Allow disabling QUIT events (quick fix for certain Windows users)

Build 8831254

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On a small number of Windows systems the game receives a QUIT event immediately after launching from Steam. The QUIT event should only be triggered by the top right X button, and we've been unable to reproduce the issue. As a quick fix, users experiencing this issue can now create a file named "nox.txt" in the game directory. This will cause the game to ignore all QUIT events, but you will still be able to quit the game from the menu.

