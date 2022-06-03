Mise à jour de l'accès anticipé #6

This update includes a brand new story, adds support for logging in with Facebook to participate in asynchronous multiplayer events.

This is the last Early Access update before the final release of the game.

New features:

New story: Betwixt

Facebook login support

Problems fixed:

In the story selection screen, if the Scholars story was completed first, the next story was not highlighted

After connecting to servers the “continue” button was not selected correctly

Improvements:

Added animations on end of story & fight messages

Added animations on the loots at the end of the battles

Added light effects when fighting and destroying cards

Added illustrations on cards representing modifiers

What we’ll do after the finale release?

We plan to support the game with fixes and improvements from the community. There will also release a big update in early September that will serve storytelling and replayability:

NG+ and NG+2 modes with new cards in enemy decks and new cards for players

You’ll can put marks to environments in order to influence other players' worlds to highlight asynchronous multiplayer functionality

These features matured throughout the game's production process and we didn't include them in the final version to avoid falling into what's called "scope creep".

Also know that it was with passion that we developed this baby and that - even if it does not have the quality of a AAA and it does not have the media coverage of a Slay the Spire - we are very satisfied and proud of our game. And we hope that you are having - and will have - a great time!