Oblivity Update v1.45 // ADS system & Target glow

Developer Note
Hello Oblivity community,
many of the new features were requested by you on our official Discord server. So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!
Cheers Poly Games
Change Logs
New Features
ADS - Aim Down Sights
Scenario creators can now easily activate and customize ADS.
In the Weapon editor we introduced a new ADS Widget.
- adjustable zoom factor/fixed fov
- adjustable scope-in/scope-out time
- adjust if your crosshair should be disabled while scoping in
- Select a Scope from our presets or import your own png.
- Preset scopes: Reflex / Acog / Sniper scope
The ADS settings in the optionsmenu allow for easy user customization
Select your ADS sensitivity with different options:
- ADS sens Multiplier
- Monitor distance coefficient
- different zoom factor scope multipliers.
- You can also override scenario scope settings and use your own scope/our presets.
Bloom and Spray ADS settings
- we also added some bloom/spray ADS settings to the spray/bloom editor widget
Target Glow
We added a adjustable target glow to the settings.
- change the intensity in the visual settings.
Converter Games
- added Halo infinite
- added Escape from Tarkov
Smaller features and changes
- added round start counter: time adjustable in the settings
- smoother Spray patterns (we added interpolation for smoother spraying)
- added Mouse x and y multipliers to the settings
- resorganized the settings menu
- added ambient occlusion settings
- bigger crosshair window
Bugs
- fixed a bug locking the player camera when looking at the sky
- slight UI adjustments
- fixed some color settings issues
- fixed some inputfields not registering on click
