Oblivity Update v1.45 // ADS system & Target glow

Developer Note

Hello Oblivity community,

many of the new features were requested by you on our official Discord server. So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!

Cheers Poly Games

Change Logs

New Features

ADS - Aim Down Sights

Scenario creators can now easily activate and customize ADS.

In the Weapon editor we introduced a new ADS Widget.

adjustable zoom factor/fixed fov

adjustable scope-in/scope-out time

adjust if your crosshair should be disabled while scoping in

Select a Scope from our presets or import your own png.

from our presets or import your own png. Preset scopes: Reflex / Acog / Sniper scope

The ADS settings in the optionsmenu allow for easy user customization

Select your ADS sensitivity with different options:

ADS sens Multiplier

Monitor distance coefficient

different zoom factor scope multipliers.

You can also override scenario scope settings and use your own scope/our presets.

Bloom and Spray ADS settings

we also added some bloom/spray ADS settings to the spray/bloom editor widget

Target Glow

We added a adjustable target glow to the settings.

change the intensity in the visual settings.

Converter Games

added Halo infinite

added Escape from Tarkov

Smaller features and changes

added round start counter: time adjustable in the settings

smoother Spray patterns (we added interpolation for smoother spraying)

added Mouse x and y multipliers to the settings

resorganized the settings menu

added ambient occlusion settings

bigger crosshair window

Bugs