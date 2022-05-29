Update V 0.0.4b

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update Notes Version 0.0.4b

Hi there guys and girls. Today's Patch is a bit small but I wanted to fix some stuff and add a new mount.

The next update will take a bit more time because I want to start to fill the other biomes with flora and fauna finally and adding boats/flying mounts. I don't know how long it will take but I will do my best :)

Additions:

Added Mount: Ouzun the bear

Added Ouzun AI to the dark forest biome

Added Item: Ouzuns Paw

Added Ouzun awakening options to the Spirit

Changes:

Adjusted the amount of resources you will gather with tools

The character customization is directly shown in the main menu

Akata will now be found in the green lands instead of the dark forest

Reduced the needed amounts for awakening a mount

Raised the drop chance of mount items

Fixes: