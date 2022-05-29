 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 29 May 2022

Update V 0.0.4b

Last edited by Wendy

Update Notes Version 0.0.4b

Hi there guys and girls. Today's Patch is a bit small but I wanted to fix some stuff and add a new mount.

The next update will take a bit more time because I want to start to fill the other biomes with flora and fauna finally and adding boats/flying mounts. I don't know how long it will take but I will do my best :)

Additions:

  • Added Mount: Ouzun the bear
  • Added Ouzun AI to the dark forest biome
  • Added Item: Ouzuns Paw
  • Added Ouzun awakening options to the Spirit

Changes:

  • Adjusted the amount of resources you will gather with tools
  • The character customization is directly shown in the main menu
  • Akata will now be found in the green lands instead of the dark forest
  • Reduced the needed amounts for awakening a mount
  • Raised the drop chance of mount items

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Horses are not attachable/detachable to wagons on dedicated servers
  • Fixed: Picking up something can cause to pickup the wrong resource when another one is in direct near
  • Fixed: AI will fall from high air
  • Fixed: Map symbols will not be loaded
  • Fixed: Infinite resource gathering from a bugged resource (Requires to pickup/chop the given resources and waiting a long time to fix it for current savegames)

