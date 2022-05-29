Update V 0.0.4b

Update Notes Version 0.0.4b
Hi there guys and girls. Today's Patch is a bit small but I wanted to fix some stuff and add a new mount.
The next update will take a bit more time because I want to start to fill the other biomes with flora and fauna finally and adding boats/flying mounts. I don't know how long it will take but I will do my best :)
Additions:
- Added Mount: Ouzun the bear
- Added Ouzun AI to the dark forest biome
- Added Item: Ouzuns Paw
- Added Ouzun awakening options to the Spirit
Changes:
- Adjusted the amount of resources you will gather with tools
- The character customization is directly shown in the main menu
- Akata will now be found in the green lands instead of the dark forest
- Reduced the needed amounts for awakening a mount
- Raised the drop chance of mount items
Fixes:
- Fixed: Horses are not attachable/detachable to wagons on dedicated servers
- Fixed: Picking up something can cause to pickup the wrong resource when another one is in direct near
- Fixed: AI will fall from high air
- Fixed: Map symbols will not be loaded
- Fixed: Infinite resource gathering from a bugged resource (Requires to pickup/chop the given resources and waiting a long time to fix it for current savegames)
