June 2022 Update: Compact View, Schedule, Custom Camera Graphics and more

June 2022 update brings new features including compact view, schedule, custom camera graphics and fractional frame rate.

Compact view provides a minimal user interface to interact with the app. You can use schedule feature to schedule recording to start at a certain time. In this update, you can also add custom graphics image to camera image to make it more fun. It is now possible to choose fractional frame rates (such as 29.97 or 30000/1001) for the output video.

There are also minor user interface improvements in this update. If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.