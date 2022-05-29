DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha 3.2.0

Balance Changes:
-
Xray: This ability felt bad to use since its effect was the same as the _soul seeing _from fire pits. The xray ability now also shows the location of items around the map to users.
-
Drift: The previous drift buff made the ability oppressive on open maps like Dig Site. Active time decreased from 6 -> 3 seconds.
-
Clone: The ability cast VFX were too long on this ability, making it obvious when a clone was deployed. The VFX duration was sped up so that players can be more creative with this ability
Bug fixes and adjustments:
-
Fixed a bug where the end game recap would include time possessed from previous matches
-
Small map adjustments to The Ravine
What's next?
Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!
https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E
Changed files in this update