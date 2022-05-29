 Skip to content

DOOM TOMB update for 29 May 2022

DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha 3.2.0

DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha 3.2.0 · Build 8831060

Balance Changes:

  • Xray: This ability felt bad to use since its effect was the same as the _soul seeing _from fire pits. The xray ability now also shows the location of items around the map to users.

  • Drift: The previous drift buff made the ability oppressive on open maps like Dig Site. Active time decreased from 6 -> 3 seconds.

  • Clone: The ability cast VFX were too long on this ability, making it obvious when a clone was deployed. The VFX duration was sped up so that players can be more creative with this ability

Bug fixes and adjustments:

  • Fixed a bug where the end game recap would include time possessed from previous matches

  • Small map adjustments to The Ravine

What's next?

