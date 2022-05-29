 Skip to content

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 29 May 2022

0.8.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8831056

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new formations for combined units: Lock core formations
Give hints when finishing the game by conquering quests
Fixed a bug where the faction does not switch during the national Unity event
Optimized general name display
Fixed a bug that could cause screen errors
Optimize the drawing sequence of place names and blood quantity
Recalculating the population, the maximum number of people in a single unit is now 30
Adjusted unit population
Adjust the recruitment conditions of some generals
Adjusted the display of card stars when recruiting units
Added action arrow to map
Fixed a bug where the message confusion error occurred when viewing the player's group information if the player clicked on another country land

  • Fixed custom conquest bug
  • Added rhythm system
  • Unit grain income adjustment, regarding the grain consumed by the legion per turn:
    The minimum amount of grain income is 20 percent
    Food consumed by infantry, armor, artillery, ships, submarines = share of population in this category food income; At most, the proportion of the population counted in this category is only 50 percent
    Food consumed by aircraft, missiles, buildings, warheads, generals = proportion of corresponding quantity     food revenue * proportion of maximum maintenance cost for this category
  • Adjusting the impact of area attributes on initial unit recruitment attributes:
    The area superweapon level reduces the number of prep turns required to recruit superweapons
    After unlocking the corresponding weapon level:
  • The area command level will increase the weapon level for recruiting infantry and artillery
    The area tech level now increases the weapon level for recruiting armor
    The regional city defense level now increases the weapon level for building forts
    The regional industrial level increases the weapon level for naval recruits
    The regional airfield level now increases the weapon level of the recruit aircraft
