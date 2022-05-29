Added new formations for combined units: Lock core formations

Give hints when finishing the game by conquering quests

Fixed a bug where the faction does not switch during the national Unity event

Optimized general name display

Fixed a bug that could cause screen errors

Optimize the drawing sequence of place names and blood quantity

Recalculating the population, the maximum number of people in a single unit is now 30

Adjusted unit population

Adjust the recruitment conditions of some generals

Adjusted the display of card stars when recruiting units

Added action arrow to map

Fixed a bug where the message confusion error occurred when viewing the player's group information if the player clicked on another country land

Fixed custom conquest bug

Added rhythm system

Unit grain income adjustment, regarding the grain consumed by the legion per turn:

The minimum amount of grain income is 20 percent

Food consumed by infantry, armor, artillery, ships, submarines = share of population in this category food income; At most, the proportion of the population counted in this category is only 50 percent

Food consumed by aircraft, missiles, buildings, warheads, generals = proportion of corresponding quantity food revenue * proportion of maximum maintenance cost for this category

The minimum amount of grain income is 20 percent Food consumed by infantry, armor, artillery, ships, submarines = share of population in this category food income; At most, the proportion of the population counted in this category is only 50 percent Food consumed by aircraft, missiles, buildings, warheads, generals = proportion of corresponding quantity food revenue * proportion of maximum maintenance cost for this category Adjusting the impact of area attributes on initial unit recruitment attributes:

The area superweapon level reduces the number of prep turns required to recruit superweapons

After unlocking the corresponding weapon level: