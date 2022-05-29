Version 0.64 - Build 88 ; SubBuild 2022.5.29

Here the v0.64 of Tennis Elbow 4 !

The main addition of this new version is 3 new stadiums, bringing the total to 20.

If the game sales allow it, I may produce 2 more stadiums for the Future tournaments in the future, but for now, the stadiums are done. However, I might add night sessions at some point, if there's no technical issue with that.

So this update is done almost for the 1-year anniversary of the Early Access release on Steam. 1 year ago, I was kinda hoping to have the v1.0 or near it by now, but I was a bit too optimistic on one side, and on another one life decided otherwise (see the mini-blog if you'd like the details of all my little & bigger problems : https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic15-31541.php ːsteammockingː ).

Anyway, I hope the v1.0 is done or nearly done in 1 year. Since the beginning of the year, my work rhythm has been better, despite many annoyances on my path (but smaller than last year), and then I'll start to try to port the game to consoles.

Meanwhile, I wish you to enjoy tennis & TE4, and cu soon for more incoming updates. ːsteamhappyː

And here is the full changelog.

New Features :

Stadium : 3 new stadiums => Side Court, Beach House & TET500 ; all the stadiums are done for now (although maybe in a distant future, I'll add 2 stadiums, for the Indoor & Outdoor Future tournaments)

World Tour : a tournament can now have several stadiums, so you'll play on the Side court during big events when you're lowly ranked or during qualies (this will also allow Modders to define several 2D courts for the same tournament)

Bug Fixes :

Animation : the player's head was going up/down too slowly, leading to super weird head positioning during the strike :sweat:

Animation : since a couple of builds, the CPU couldn't change anymore his strike animation if wanted, leading to possibly big desyncs on ball hit

AI : the CPU could not be able to hit the ball when doing a Backhand smash despite his racket touching it

Online : it seems that managames.com gets some server timeout error, which can lead to losing ELO, so now in such a case, the game will retry a couple of times to contact the server

Training Club : fixed a crash when going to play in the Training Club right after having won a tournament in the World Tour

World Tour : fixed a crash when saving a player to the Training Club

