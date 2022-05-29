 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Time at Sandrock update for 29 May 2022

Another Hotfix patch on May 29

Share · View all patches · Build 8830771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all builders,

Here is another patch which fixes a couple of bugs related to workshop customization and mainly fixes a bug that could cause save game malfunctions, please check the changelist below:

Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue with saves when the extra room(s) are created in customized workshop
  • Fixed an issue where the teleport button in the menu didn't work properly after the doors had disappeared in the house
  • Fixed an issue where the last room could occasionally be destroyed
  • Fixed an issue where stairs were unable to be put in, but the money was deducted in some cases

More hotfixes are coming next week. The optimization is in high priority; it may take a little time, but we'll do our best to make it happen as soon as possible.

We'd appreciate any feedback and problems report. Thanks for supporting and playing Sandrock!

Changed files in this update

My Time at Sandrock Content Depot 1084601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link