Another Hotfix patch on May 29

Howdy all builders,

Here is another patch which fixes a couple of bugs related to workshop customization and mainly fixes a bug that could cause save game malfunctions, please check the changelist below:

Fixed:

Fixed an issue with saves when the extra room(s) are created in customized workshop

Fixed an issue where the teleport button in the menu didn't work properly after the doors had disappeared in the house

Fixed an issue where the last room could occasionally be destroyed

Fixed an issue where stairs were unable to be put in, but the money was deducted in some cases

More hotfixes are coming next week. The optimization is in high priority; it may take a little time, but we'll do our best to make it happen as soon as possible.

We'd appreciate any feedback and problems report. Thanks for supporting and playing Sandrock!