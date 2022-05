Share · View all patches · Build 8830710 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 10:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello players, we are releasing a new version (v1.2.6)

Added new functions to server and player scripts

Added flashbang grenade ('grenadeflashbang') and smoke grenade ('grenadesmoke')

Added a weak throw for grenades on the RMB and updated grenade physics.

Updated input boxes (Numpad keys and key pressing works)

Updated tab menu, you can open player steam profile or add players to friend list.

Fixed free camera spectating

Added portuguese language with GFX

Fixed SCP-914 Room climbing

Updated server list GUI

Notice: Changed save and load servers, so server history and favorite servers are removed from your server list

You can support us on patreon: https://patreon.com/scpcbmultiplayermod

With great love,

Fusion Creators Studio