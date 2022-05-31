Influence, Inc. - Out Now

Congratulations! You have been selected to lead an experimental branch of XQW Group.
Your team provides one key service: influence. You’ll start by influencing social media in the country of Tiar. There are other systems to exploit later.
Features
- Control of a business that provides influence for hire, mostly through social media.
- Missions from a variety of clients: corporations, talent agencies, governments, and others. You choose who you want to work with and what types of jobs you're willing to undertake.
- A network of public attention, eager for the next scandal that you may choose to break
During your experience, you might reflect on questions such as:
- How does what we pay attention to and what we ignore shape reality?
- Who is manipulating our attention, and why?
- How is social media shaping news and journalism?
- How is media used to both promote and fight authoritarianism?
(Or, you might just blithely pursue profit and influence. The choice is yours.)