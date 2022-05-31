Influence, Inc. - Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 8830656 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 07:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Congratulations! You have been selected to lead an experimental branch of XQW Group.

Your team provides one key service: influence. You’ll start by influencing social media in the country of Tiar. There are other systems to exploit later.

Features



Control of a business that provides influence for hire, mostly through social media.

Missions from a variety of clients: corporations, talent agencies, governments, and others. You choose who you want to work with and what types of jobs you're willing to undertake.

A network of public attention, eager for the next scandal that you may choose to break

During your experience, you might reflect on questions such as:

How does what we pay attention to and what we ignore shape reality?

Who is manipulating our attention, and why?

How is social media shaping news and journalism?

How is media used to both promote and fight authoritarianism?

(Or, you might just blithely pursue profit and influence. The choice is yours.)