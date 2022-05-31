 Skip to content

Influence, Inc. update for 31 May 2022

Influence, Inc. - Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 8830656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Congratulations! You have been selected to lead an experimental branch of XQW Group.

Your team provides one key service: influence. You’ll start by influencing social media in the country of Tiar. There are other systems to exploit later.

Features

  • Control of a business that provides influence for hire, mostly through social media.
  • Missions from a variety of clients: corporations, talent agencies, governments, and others. You choose who you want to work with and what types of jobs you're willing to undertake.
  • A network of public attention, eager for the next scandal that you may choose to break

During your experience, you might reflect on questions such as:

  • How does what we pay attention to and what we ignore shape reality?
  • Who is manipulating our attention, and why?
  • How is social media shaping news and journalism?
  • How is media used to both promote and fight authoritarianism?

(Or, you might just blithely pursue profit and influence. The choice is yours.)

