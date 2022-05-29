Maintenance and compatibility update

Share · View all patches · Build 8830443 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 09:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Hypergliders

There's a new update out with the following changes:

Reduced game size on disk from 1300mb to 640mb!

Further optimizations and RAM/VRAM usage reduction

Added Compatibility Mode in the Graphics Settings. If you're world doesn't properly generate or if you experience crashes, try setting compatibility on.

Please let us know in the comments if you're still experiencing issues with world generation when compatibility is on.

Thanks and have fun gliding!