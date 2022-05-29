 Skip to content

Hyperglide update for 29 May 2022

Maintenance and compatibility update

Hyperglide update for 29 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hypergliders

There's a new update out with the following changes:

  • Reduced game size on disk from 1300mb to 640mb!
  • Further optimizations and RAM/VRAM usage reduction
  • Added Compatibility Mode in the Graphics Settings. If you're world doesn't properly generate or if you experience crashes, try setting compatibility on.

Please let us know in the comments if you're still experiencing issues with world generation when compatibility is on.

Thanks and have fun gliding!

