Killer in the cabin update for 29 May 2022

Update 1.1.1007

Build 8830425

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back with an update fixing an important issue creating problems for streamers, as well as some visual improvements that should make it even more fun taking out your friends.

  • Fixed issue where more people than allowed could join the lobby, causing the game to crash.
  • Join public game list now shows the correct amount of players in the game
  • Blood hit effect when hitting someone with your fist, we also tweaked the effects when getting hit with weapons for a more dramatic effect.
  • People that are poisoned now have a green particle effect.
  • The camera stays at the current position when switching between following and freecam in graveyard spectator mode.

As always, we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!

