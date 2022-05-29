[UPDATE 1.2] Tavern games!

Hello everyone! Today I released a new update for Tavern Master which includes 5 new tavern games and various bug fixes :)

Tavern games are unlocked late in the research tree and they represent a new way of making money. There are 5 games, each with unique animations and sound effects and a game counter where customers can rent props needed to play games.

It's also possible to set a price for each game type which will affect how many people are interested in playing those games. You can experiment with those numbers and find a sweet spot where games are not too cheap so too many customers want to play them and counter worker cannot serve everyone, and that they are not too expensive so no customer wants to play them :)

Here is a gif of one of the games - archery



Besides tavern games, I did a few very requested features. First one is that chefs will not start preparing food if it's too late which means that ingredients and food are much less wasted.

Benches and tables can now also be placed inside hotel rooms, but they will not be used by regular customers of course

Below you can read the full list of bugs fixed and some other improvements:

On hard difficulty customers are much less patient

Food at 5 stars is less expensive so game is more balanced late game

Prices for walls now turn red if you don't have enough coins

Added floor number in top right corner

Added new setting to lower crowd volume

Games and hotel now have a number next to them in summary popup which represents number of customers that used games or hotel rooms

Elite staff now gets a second trait when hired

After fire adventurers now come into the tavern properly

If an item which you are moving is overlapping with any wall, it turns red completely so it's more clear

If you want to be part of development, join Tavern Master discord server below!



This is it for this update and I expect to release the next one in late June or first half of July. That update will not have new mechanics, but it will have much new content. I plan on adding new quests, new quest rewards, new wall paints, new floor types, new achievements, more decorations, chandeliers and some other things :) You can see the preview of chandeliers below

