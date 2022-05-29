Update, Version 20220529

English

##########Content###############

New skill: Triple Attack (Very expensive to learn at the caretaker pet service.)

The double attack skill received overall positive feedback. Thus, this is an even more powerful version. I guess it may be quite a nature that we sometimes just want to faceroll enemies without thinking of any tactics. Anyway, I hope everyone can have fun. :D

Weapon "A Stack of Money" is now also a "Blunt" weapon.

##########DEBUG#################

Fixed a bug that the Double Attack skill cannot be used when a character is equipping very strange weapons. (Such as a stack of money.)

##########WIKI###################

Added active skills that are currently in the game to the skill page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Skills

简体中文

##########Content###############

新技能：三段攻击（可以在支付了昂贵的学费之后从看护者的宠物服务那里习得。）

基于两段攻击之前极为正面的反馈。加入了这个更加欢乐的版本。我猜也许大家有时只是想脸滚键盘一路干掉敌人而不去思考任何战略战术。总之，希望大家玩得开心。 :D

武器『一大捆钞票』现在同时被视作一种钝器类的武器。

##########DEBUG#################

修复了使用非常古怪的武器时无法使用多段攻击技能的BUG。（比如拿一大捆的钞票作为武器的时候。）

##########WIKI###################

在技能页面加入了目前游戏中实装的主动技能列表: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Skills