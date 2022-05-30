🚨Fiefdom Early Access Out Now!🚨

It's finally here! Fiefdom early access is now available to the public. We've been putting in a lot of work to get here, but there is still plenty more to do! In fact, we have some good news!

While we were wrestling with the business side of Fiefdom, we had to do a lot of waiting before Fiefdom was actually released. In that time, we were able to make some small changes to enhance this first round of early access! It's not a lot, but we're hoping these changes make the game more enjoyable while we build out larger content like the wildlife update. On that note, we still have some things we're hoping to improve either with or before the wildlife update.

Here are some of the things we're keeping our eye on while developing new content:

Events can get repetitive and lose their story impact, specifically the scandals. Right now, these are some of the only events that repeat, so they are taking over the event system. With more events coming in future updates, these shouldn't pop up as much.

A real tutorial. In our alpha testing, most people thought the game was relatively intuitive so we didn't focus on building out a tutorial. However, this is something we really want to work on as the game grows.

Map cohesion and aesthetics. There's some issues we've been noticing with the terrain and we're planning to overhaul it in the wildlife update.

We're always looking for ways to make the gameplay more engaging. If you have thoughts, questions, or concerns about Fiefdom, feel free to join our discord and talk to us!

Thank you so much for supporting Fiefdom's first steps! It will help it grow into something amazing.

-The Lunatinea Team