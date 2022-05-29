R-V Beta II

Greetings, Backrooms fanatics! As the month of May has continued, I have worked hard on new content for Enter The Backrooms (maybe a little harder than I should!). Not only did I work on some new levels for the game, but I also experimented with a new system for players to tweak the visuals of the experience.

Here’s the new stuff you’ll find:

Added Level 26: Otherworldly - an empty house that seems to extend forever.

Added 3 Sub-Levels to Level 26

Level 26 Event: The ceiling will rapidly move upward.

Added Level 27: Woodrooms - a highly-randomized maze of wooden walls.

Added 4 Sub-Levels to Level 27

Level 27 Event: The textures will periodically switch to alternate wood variants.

Added Level 28: Lost Stronghold - a dark dungeon cloaked in a blue haze.

Added 2 Sub-Levels to Level 28

Level 28 Event: The level’s prison bars will alternate positions every minute, opening some corridors and sealing off others. Be careful not to get trapped!

Added a new “Filters” tab to the Settings Menu

Added 9 New Adjustable Filters: Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, Vibrance, Fuzz, Blur, Vignette, VHS Overlay, and RGB Shift.

Smilers are more resistant to the buffs provided by artifacts.

Camera movement and rotation with the mouse have been smoothed a little bit - more experimentation with this is planned.

I’m very proud of the new content in this Beta. I think the three new levels all bring very interesting concepts to the table and utilize unique generation methods. Additionally, I think the visuals of the game are much better with the new filters. Not only do they make the game feel more visually appealing, but they can also be customized to fit all sorts of purposes, from making short films to taking interesting screenshots. I hope you all enjoy this one, and I will see you again in the next Beta, which will include Levels 29, 30, 31, and 32. Stay tuned!