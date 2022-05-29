Update 1.1.4! - TONS OF FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 8829699 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 03:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! I've spent all day today fixing a ton of stuff, check it out!

Big Fixes and Improvements

Fixed ALL volume issues in the game. No more loud jumpscares, no more buggy skeletons, its all fixed!

Fixed the settings (visual mostly) not saving between scene files or on reload (yes, this means motion blur will STAY off)

Added the ability to turn off mouse smoothing (for you ColdlordX :D)

Added checkpoints for the Helpsie, so if you die you won't have to restart the whole thing

Added checkpoints for Efix, so if you die in the vents you wont have to restart the whole thing

Made the glow flashlight way brighter so you can actually see whats going on!

Added 2.0 news inside of the game itself!

Added a tutorial for the Helpsie, so players now know clearly how to drop it

Improved the prerendered cutscenes so if they don't work (issue with Windows 7 i think), you'll still get to experience a bit of it!

Fixed the mouse being weird and glitchy

Community Bug Reports

I think those are all of the main fixes and bug improvements, but thats not all! Here are all of the fixed bugs sent by you all from the community! Thank you!

Fixed the Act 0 house lampshade not rendering (Thank you Jcapp17!)

Fixed a missing ceiling in room 116 (Thank you Regal Resistors Scheme)

Fixed a tiny hole in the curtains in Act 1 (Thank you ArchieWalker08)

Fixed the weight ball puzzle breaking (Thank you Captain Poobie)

Fixed the cartoonist not chasing you in the finale (Thank you Echonect)

Fixed the evil lucy head in Act 1 not having collisions (Thank you again Echonet >:))

Hopefully fixed the bathroom glitching going on (Thank you Wilshire)

Fixed the broken doors in the render wing (Thank you PKane)

Fixed the jumpscare slider not behaving normally (Thank you anonymous reporter)

Hopefully fixed the vent issue (Thank you Ze_PotatoeDemon)

Hopefully fixed the cutscene issue in Act 0 (Thank you anonymous reporter)

And a bunch more!

Cherry on Top Fixes

A bunch of very minor things that I've fixed!

Fixed cave collisions

Fixed footsteps being too quiet

Fixed wall collisions in the main room

Fixed wall collisions in the render room

Fixed wall collisions in the spooky nature area

Fixed wall collisions in the entrance room

Fixed wall collisions in the ending

Removed the "save" option in the settings cause it was confusing and useless

Cleaned up a ton of the internal code, it should run a tiny tiny tiny bit better now!

Plus a TON more fixes that I probably forgot about

Venge continues to get better and better and so does our community, thank you all for your amazing support, it means so much! Enjoy!