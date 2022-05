Share · View all patches · Build 8829659 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.1.1 is now out. A number of bug fixes. I've also updates the glass shader on the buildings and adjusted the lighting. There has also been a big engine update.

Post any bug reports in the community hub. Any suggestions are welcome.

The game is in a real good state now. Go try the update.