Ultimate Upgrades:

All final evolutions can now evolve even further one more time called an ultimate upgrade. Each hero has at least 2 different ultimate upgrades to choose from. While ideally the ultimate evolution would give you a different hero, for now most of them just give bonus stats, enhanced abilities, or additional abilities.

5 new items, 2 of which are temporary

Boots of haste dodge and CD removed. Move speed increased slightly and gold cost reduced by 150

Pre-alpha orbs (t2 items) now have required item components

Increased Ambers Bow burn chance 12% -> 14%

Reduced effectiveness of dark sword (t4) but made it slightly cheaper

Staff of focus cost reduced slightly

Unit Changes:

Cryomancer Ultimate Ice Defense Spell is now not cancellable since it can be confusing whether the spell is beginning to be cast

Re-enabled collision for wraith due to being able to move through walls

Reduced Paladin HP per level from 75 to 60

Reduced AD scaling on paladin Q spell

Reduced HP per level from shield master from 150 to 100

Made Undead Berserker R spell animation faster and fixed issue where berserker could not do anything until animation fully completes

Wraith W spell now only silences for the first 2.35 seconds instead up to 5 seconds while inside the circle

Wave 20 Wraith (Survival Mode) now summons a giant skeleton captain with more HP and ghosting.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where certain projectiles disappear if passing through a unit or object (visual bug)

Known Issues (new):