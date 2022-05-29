 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 Playtest update for 29 May 2022

IEH2 Playtest [ver 0.2.2.2]

Build 8829615

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Quick Access show/disable button in battlefield
Added : Tooltip on Easy Access buttons
Added : Epic Store Item [Advanced Auto-Buy Traps] in QoL4
Fixed : Someone didn't get new Daily Quests and Swarms (If you had been in trouble with it, it would be fixed around 1 minute after opening this patch)
Changed : Every rebirth requires at least 1 area clear in default
Changed : Hero/Monster animations are now a bit speed up
Balanced : Buffed RB3 point gain from EQ level
Balanced : Area Prestige Upgrade [Explorer's Boon] is changed from "Increases the number of clear counts by X" to "Increases Area Clear # and Clear Reward by X". And accordingly the cost per level is increased.

