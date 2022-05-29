Graphics Settings Update

First majorish patch:

Add configurable graphics settings

Make knight animation smoother

Rebalanced knight spear attack from dragon stance, now easier to aim

Make it so you don't need to repeat certain encounters towards the end of the game

In the background I'm also working on the framework so the game will be able to switch languages. I wasn't expecting so many foreign players at the initial release of the game, so thank you very much for playing the game, but please wait a little longer for multi language support.