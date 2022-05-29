 Skip to content

Draco Knight update for 29 May 2022

Graphics Settings Update

Build 8829464 · Last edited by Wendy

First majorish patch:

  • Add configurable graphics settings
  • Make knight animation smoother
  • Rebalanced knight spear attack from dragon stance, now easier to aim
  • Make it so you don't need to repeat certain encounters towards the end of the game

In the background I'm also working on the framework so the game will be able to switch languages. I wasn't expecting so many foreign players at the initial release of the game, so thank you very much for playing the game, but please wait a little longer for multi language support.

