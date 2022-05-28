Patch 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8829333 · Last edited 29 May 2022 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone

Just a small update to include some changes and additions. If you experience any bugs then please feel free to contact me either through the discord or via email.

Added spawn point for enemies to spawn in.

Changed settings on attacking enemies to add a bit more challenge.

You now get damaged if you are in water. (You are in armor. You should not be able to swim.)

Changed Menu a bit so the options break should be fixed. (Audio is working just not perfect yet.)

More stuff will be added and changed with development. Your feedback is always appreciated.