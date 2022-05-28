 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Before The Kingdom Falls update for 28 May 2022

Patch 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8829333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone

Just a small update to include some changes and additions. If you experience any bugs then please feel free to contact me either through the discord or via email.

  • Added spawn point for enemies to spawn in.
  • Changed settings on attacking enemies to add a bit more challenge.
  • You now get damaged if you are in water. (You are in armor. You should not be able to swim.)
  • Changed Menu a bit so the options break should be fixed. (Audio is working just not perfect yet.)

More stuff will be added and changed with development. Your feedback is always appreciated.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link