Build 8829286 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 22:52:06 UTC by Wendy

This update makes the player character (Player Controller) more agile:

increased gravity feel;

higher jump;

the player has more control over the movement.

Fixes:

Player controller: there is little to no acceleration or deceleration of player movement;

Bullet time: time slowdown does not affect the mouse-look;

Joypad: removed a little bug that affected the player's weapon sway;

Thanks for player feedback that pinpointed some issues.

See you next time!