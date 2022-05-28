 Skip to content

Universal Character Generator update for 28 May 2022

Help file updates and art adjustments

Just a few small updates to the artwork for some colors and bugs that were found.

Also included an update in the help file related to finding the images folder(s) and how subfolder hierarchy works when selecting your image folders.

