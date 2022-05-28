 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING update for 28 May 2022

Optimization update 2 and fixed bugs for CARNAGE OFFERING!

Share · View all patches · Build 8829258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Optimization of the performances related to the shooting of the weapons
-Performance optimization on some particle effects including the portal and the vortex
-Correction of the lights on level 6
-Optimization of lights, shadows and particle effects on some levels
-Fixed a collision bug on the base of operations

