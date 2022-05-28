The Backrooms 1998 Game Update v0.5.6 - 28/05/22

Hello everybody! I hope you are all doing well.

Firstly, thank you very much for all your support, suggestions and feedbacks. I will try my best to fix all issues that you may have.

This is an update that should fix some issues related to saving/loading, items not appearing on the vigil/totem, spray hand gun not appearing etc.

PLEASE NOTE: VERY IMPORTANT - DO NOT LOAD THE GAME FROM PREVIOUS SAVE, AS ALL PREVIOUS SAVES WHERE CORRUPTED. THIS IS THE NEW VERSION WHERE YOU CAN SAVE WITHOUT PROBLEMS. I APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCED THIS MAY HAVE CAUSED!

Sorry, but it's been a long day trying to figure out some issues with it - hopefully it's should be fixed now without any trouble. Please be sure not to load any previous save that you done before as this may corrupt the game from the old save, instead you have to start a new game and then save normally and it should work.

The problem with the saving and loading should of been fixed. However, do not load any save data that you already have as this may corrupt the game. Instead, you will have to start a new game and then save and continue from there.

Also some more things were added, such as an option to turn off your microphone in the game.

Here is a list of updated things:

Fixed: Bug where some objects were not appearing on the totem.

Fixed: Bug where the flashlight sometimes was stuck and does not drain battery.

Fixed: Bug where you cannot load your flashlight.

Fixed: Bug related to saving and loading where it mixed up objects. Now it should be fine.

Fixed: Bug where spray gun disappear after you load the game.

Fixed: Bug that when you played the game over an hour, the timer goes wild.

Fixed: Removed the 'video footage' that played and annoyed players for almost 2 minutes after

Added: Spray paint gun now stay with you even after loading.

Added: New feature in the main menu to disable the microphone as was suggested by users.

Added: You can now save the game, and continue normally to where you left off without trouble.

Others: Some optimizations was done to the game, and also decreased the size by over 15%.

Others: A script was added to help out with players that were not seeing the mouse cursor.

Others: Some more bug fixes were done related to the spray gun, items, etc.

Game Patch: V0.5.6 is now live!

I would like to thank you as always for your support, suggestions and feedback. You're all amazing! Take care and have a good day.