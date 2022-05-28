 Skip to content

Cross of Auria update for 28 May 2022

May Update

Build 8829073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, just wanted to give a quick update about what I'm working on & what's coming next.

I spent most of today reviewing the next piece of the game - Orc War in Lvell - and came across a difficulty spike that will be virtually unpassable. Right now, I'm working to flatten this spike and make cruising through the main story more enjoyable. I don't have a big patch ready to go out, but this should lighten the currently available grind.

Key notes:

  • Players who had Miles and Riley change outfits will have them reverted immediately upon entering the world map.
  • Nerfed all Dusk units.
  • RNG chest concept and vent concepts removed from Revan.
    --- There may be chests and vents that I have missed, but over time I will eventually remove them all.

6.1.1 [Build #140, Release Date: May 28, 2022]
Updates & Changes:

  • Replaced RNG chests in locations where saving is possible with static chests.
  • Enemy types are now handled using a mix of invisible passive states and character sheets as opposed to just the character sheet alone.
  • Characters can be afflicted by the same states which give enemies their elemental resistances and weaknesses.
  • Reduced Dusk Slasher level from 25 to 21.
  • Reduced Dusk Archer level from 26 to 22.
  • Reduced Dusk Axe Thrower level from 27 to 23.
  • Reduced Dusk Shaman level from 28 to 24.
  • Reduced Dusk Mindbender level from 29 to 25.
  • Removed timelost requirements from Oros and Dusk synthesis.
  • Increased drop rate of Oros and Dusk weapon and armor parts.
  • Trigger for reverting Miles and Riley to their original outfits added directly onto the Orc War world map.
  • Oros Orcs have invaded the Sha'ri Desert!

