May Update

Hey everyone, just wanted to give a quick update about what I'm working on & what's coming next.
I spent most of today reviewing the next piece of the game - Orc War in Lvell - and came across a difficulty spike that will be virtually unpassable. Right now, I'm working to flatten this spike and make cruising through the main story more enjoyable. I don't have a big patch ready to go out, but this should lighten the currently available grind.
Key notes:
- Players who had Miles and Riley change outfits will have them reverted immediately upon entering the world map.
- Nerfed all Dusk units.
- RNG chest concept and vent concepts removed from Revan.
--- There may be chests and vents that I have missed, but over time I will eventually remove them all.
6.1.1 [Build #140, Release Date: May 28, 2022]
Updates & Changes:
- Replaced RNG chests in locations where saving is possible with static chests.
- Enemy types are now handled using a mix of invisible passive states and character sheets as opposed to just the character sheet alone.
- Characters can be afflicted by the same states which give enemies their elemental resistances and weaknesses.
- Reduced Dusk Slasher level from 25 to 21.
- Reduced Dusk Archer level from 26 to 22.
- Reduced Dusk Axe Thrower level from 27 to 23.
- Reduced Dusk Shaman level from 28 to 24.
- Reduced Dusk Mindbender level from 29 to 25.
- Removed timelost requirements from Oros and Dusk synthesis.
- Increased drop rate of Oros and Dusk weapon and armor parts.
- Trigger for reverting Miles and Riley to their original outfits added directly onto the Orc War world map.
- Oros Orcs have invaded the Sha'ri Desert!
Changed files in this update