May Update

Hey everyone, just wanted to give a quick update about what I'm working on & what's coming next.

I spent most of today reviewing the next piece of the game - Orc War in Lvell - and came across a difficulty spike that will be virtually unpassable. Right now, I'm working to flatten this spike and make cruising through the main story more enjoyable. I don't have a big patch ready to go out, but this should lighten the currently available grind.

Key notes:

Players who had Miles and Riley change outfits will have them reverted immediately upon entering the world map.

Nerfed all Dusk units.

RNG chest concept and vent concepts removed from Revan.

--- There may be chests and vents that I have missed, but over time I will eventually remove them all.

6.1.1 [Build #140, Release Date: May 28, 2022]

Updates & Changes: